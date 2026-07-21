Media Co. To Seek High Court's Ear In Atlanta Signage Battle

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 21, 2026, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A federal judge hit pause on a Georgia company's challenge to an Atlanta ordinance that regulates billboards, after the company said it would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Eleventh Circuit decision that the ordinance passed constitutional muster. ...
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