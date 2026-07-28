How High Court Pepsi Case Could Brew TM Strategy Shift

By Rachel Scobie ( July 28, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear RiseandShine Corp. v. PepsiCo Inc. The case sounds like a simple fight over canned coffee and energy drinks, but raises a bigger question with implications for any company that owns a brand: When a trademark lawsuit hinges on whether a brand name is strong or weak, who gets to decide — a judge or a jury?...
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