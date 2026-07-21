Chamber Asks 2nd Circ. To Back Toss Of Pepsi Smoking Suit

By Emily Brill ( July 21, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rightly tossed allegations that Pepsi violated federal benefits law by making employees who smoke pay more for health insurance, the nation's largest business lobby argued in an amicus brief, urging the Second Circuit to affirm dismissal of the suit....
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