NJ Gov. Says Software Glitch Let 400 Noncitizens Vote

By Britain Eakin ( July 21, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Tuesday that a software glitch in the state's motor vehicle system between 2023 and 2024 accidentally registered about 6,600 individuals to vote and that roughly 400 of them voted....
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