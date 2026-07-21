Jordan Secures 10% Forced Labor Tariff Rate With US Deal
By Dylan Moroses ( July 21, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Jordan signed a trade agreement Tuesday that would lower non-tariff trade barriers on U.S. exports in exchange for a U.S. commitment to impose a 10% tariff rate on imports from the kingdom when new duties to address goods produced with forced labor take effect....
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