Fla. Man Charged In NYPD Bribery Case Part Of 'Larger' Probe

By Pete Brush ( July 21, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida businessman who allegedly tried to bribe the former head of the New York City Police Department's School Safety Division for an $11 million panic-alert app contract is part of a "larger" ongoing probe, a Manhattan federal prosecutor said Tuesday....
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