Building Products Co. Can't Shake Wage, Break Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( July 21, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday said a building products company cannot escape a proposed class action claiming it denied workers wages and breaks, finding that the former employee behind the suit plausibly alleged unpaid work and that federal compensability rules do not apply to her state law wage claims....
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