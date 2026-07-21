Nike's Discounts Based On Phony Reference Prices, Suit Says
By Gina Kim ( July 21, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Nike was slapped with a proposed class action in California federal court on Tuesday that accuses it of hawking bogus discounts and savings on footwear and other goods sold online by displaying reference prices that don't reflect the actual prevailing market prices. ...
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