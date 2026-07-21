7th Circ. Affirms NYT, Getty Photogs Not Targeted By Cops
By Craig Clough ( July 21, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel Tuesday affirmed a lower court's ruling that photojournalists for The New York Times and Getty who say they were struck by foam baton rounds while documenting civil unrest at the Kenosha County courthouse in 2020 were not intentionally targeted or singled out by officers....
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