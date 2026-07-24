Pet Medical Co. Sheds Dog Arthritis Drug Suit For Good

By Mike Curley ( July 24, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has thrown out for good a proposed nationwide class action alleging Zoetis Inc. hid the dangerous side effects of its canine osteoarthritis drug, finding the complaint failed to plead the plaintiffs relied on any misrepresentations to their dogs' detriment....
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