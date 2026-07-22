Newspapers Claim Articles Were Sold For AI Training

By Elliot Weld ( July 22, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The publisher of The Wall Street Journal and New York Post has lodged counterclaims against Brave Software Inc. in response to its declaratory judgment suit, saying Brave was creating infringing summary versions of copyrighted articles and selling them to artificial intelligence companies....
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