Trump Admin Can't Get Suit Over $600M Cuts Transferred
By Celeste Bott ( July 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday that he has jurisdiction over a suit filed by Illinois and three other Democratic-led states over the Trump administration's termination of more than $600 million in public health funding and denied the federal government's bid to transfer the case to the Court of Federal Claims....
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