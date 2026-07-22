Tesla Trims 1 Intellectual Ventures Patent But Not 2nd At PTAB
By Adam Lidgett ( July 22, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Intellectual Ventures was able to hold onto a patent covering a way to identify targets in an image and most claims in another patent on digital camera technology that were challenged by Tesla at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board....
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