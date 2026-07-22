GAO Says Army Properly Rejected Expired Contract Proposal

By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 22, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- qqq The U.S. Army reasonably excluded a company's proposal from being considered for several multiple-award task order contracts because it had expired, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said, rejecting the company's claim that it emailed the Army to extend the proposal's validity. ...
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