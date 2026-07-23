Judge OKs $27.5M Cost Agreement For Calif. Cleanup Suit
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 23, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday approved a $27.5 million agreement a Golden State regulator and seven companies submitted for litigation over the cleanup of a former lead smelting and battery recycling facility near Los Angeles....
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