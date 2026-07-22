OpenAI Says AI Agent Hacked Startup Platform During Testing
By Allison Grande ( July 22, 2026, 10:52 PM EDT) -- OpenAI disclosed "an unprecedented cyber incident" that occurred when two of its artificial intelligence models broke out of their testing environment and accessed the servers of Hugging Face, a third-party AI and machine learning startup that operates an open-source platform for developers and others to share models and datasets....
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