Campbell's Beats Worker's Suit Over Tobacco Health Plan Fee

By Grace Elletson ( July 23, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has shuttered a worker's suit claiming soup producer The Campbell's Co. imposed an illegal fee on employees if they used tobacco, ruling that his case fell apart because he never disclosed whether he enrolled in a program that would have allowed him to dodge the extra charge....
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