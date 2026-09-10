EY Says E-Scooter Co. Must Arbitrate Ch. 11 Clawback Suit

By David Minsky ( September 10, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Ernst & Young asked a Florida federal bankruptcy court on Thursday to stay an adversary lawsuit brought by an e-scooter company's liquidating trustee seeking to claw back $7 million for alleged malpractice that contributed to a Chapter 11 filing, arguing that the parties agreed to arbitrate claims in auditing contracts. ...
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