CVS Seeks Toss Of Hospitals' 340B Suits In NY, Mich.

By Hope Patti ( July 24, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- CVS urged New York and Michigan federal courts to toss separate suits brought by hospital operators accusing the health giant of diverting savings from the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program to itself, saying the suits purport to raise key questions about the program when they actually concern simple contract disputes....
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