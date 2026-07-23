Trump Admin Sued Over Fee Waiver Ban For Immigrant Youth

By Gina Kim ( July 23, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups sued the Trump administration in California federal court Wednesday over a fee waiver ban following the enactment of the 2025 budget reconciliation bill that imposes a $250 fee for indigent youth seeking special immigrant juvenile status, even though they have no legal means of earning income....
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