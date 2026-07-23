Brazil Wants Crackdown On Alleged Media Rights Cartel
By Alex Lawson ( July 23, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Antitrust authorities in Brazil on Thursday called for a slew of convictions against what it described as an international cartel that colluded to fix prices and suppress competition in the market for sports broadcasting rights....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.