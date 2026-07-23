Late Football Player's Son, NCAA Drop CTE Suit To Join MDL

By David Steele ( July 23, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The family of a former college football player who died from a chronic brain disease has resolved its suit against the NCAA, filing in Indiana federal court to dismiss the case after joining multidistrict litigation with other former players....
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