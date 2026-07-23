Abbott Labs Accused Of Lax Security Over Shinyhunters Hack

By Gina Kim ( July 23, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories and Exact Sciences were hit with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court Wednesday over a cyberattack carried out by a notorious ransomware gang known as "Shinyhunters" that absconded with patients' medical records, which the suit says is far more harmful than standard identity theft....
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