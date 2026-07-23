Calif. Backed By Consumer Advocates In AT&T Fight At FCC

By Nadia Dreid ( July 23, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- As California fights to keep AT&T from convincing the Federal Communications Commission to let it stop providing plain old telephone service in the Golden State, lawmakers and consumer advocacy groups are lining up behind the state, urging the FCC not to let AT&T out of its obligations....
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