Colo. Says Space Command Move Part Of Trump Retaliation
By Benjamin Morse ( July 23, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Colorado has urged a federal judge to reject the Trump administration's bid to pare the state's lawsuit alleging the relocation of U.S. Space Command and other federal actions were part of a campaign to punish Colorado over its mail-in voting policies and an election-related prosecution....
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