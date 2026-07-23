Colo. Nonprofit Says ICE Facility Violates Town's Land Codes

By Zach Dupont ( July 23, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit and a resident of Hudson, Colorado, claimed in Colorado state court Wednesday that the town is ignoring its own land use codes by allowing a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center to be built and operated within the city, and is using federal preemption as an excuse to not act....
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