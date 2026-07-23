USTR Says EU's Google Actions Cast Cloud On US Trade Deal

By Dylan Moroses ( July 23, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. trade deal with the European Union may be undermined by European Commission actions against Google owner Alphabet, including penalties totaling over $1 billion and claims that the U.S. technology giant unfairly favored its own services in certain applications, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Thursday. ...
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