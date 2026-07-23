2nd Circ. Revives Fired Benefit Fund Worker's ADA Suit

By Grace Elletson ( July 23, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Thursday that an ex-employee should get a second shot at his claim that a union benefit fund failed to accommodate his pulmonary embolism complications, stating the lower court needed to weigh disputes about whether his request to change service routes was reasonable....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.