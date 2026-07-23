AstraZeneca Immune In Vax Trial Contract Suit, 10th Circ. Says
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 23, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday overturned a lower court ruling that AstraZeneca lacked immunity from an experimental COVID-19 vaccine trial participant's lawsuit seeking medical compensation after she suffered debilitating injuries, saying a federal statute providing immunity for vaccine developers covers her contract breach claims....
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