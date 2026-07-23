Smithfield Should Face Trial In EEOC Bias Suit, Judge Says

By Patrick Hoff ( July 23, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Meat processor Smithfield Foods shouldn't escape a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit claiming it terminated a Georgia-based senior sales employee because she was almost 60, with a federal magistrate judge recommending that jurors decide whether the company included her in layoffs because of her age....
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