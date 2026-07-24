Walmart Can't Avoid Suit Over Fatal Road Rage Shooting

By Mike Curley ( July 24, 2026, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to throw out a father's suit against Walmart over the shooting death of his son, saying the complaint is enough at this point to allege the shooter was an employee of the store in the scope of his employment....
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