Trump's Latest Canada Tariffs Could Be More Than Bluster

By Dylan Moroses ( July 24, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's proposed 50% tariffs on select Canadian imports could be a negotiation tactic, but given the ongoing tension between the U.S. and Canada, trade lawyers are bracing for the possibility those measures will be implemented and lead to further escalation....
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