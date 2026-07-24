NJ Panel Says Lyft Insurer Must Cover Pedestrian's Injury
By Carla Baranauckas ( July 24, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled Friday in a matter of first impression that Liberty Mutual must provide personal injury protection to an uninsured pedestrian struck by a Lyft driver, holding that state statutes require motor vehicle liability policies for ride-hailing companies to cover pedestrians even though the applicable law does not specifically mention that....
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