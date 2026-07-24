WhatsApp Privacy Fight Tossed, But Meta Loses Sanctions Bid

By Dorothy Atkins ( July 24, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed with leave to amend a putative class action alleging Meta Platforms Inc. employees access WhatsApp users' encrypted messages despite Meta's privacy promises, finding the WhatsApp users need to beef up their whistleblower allegations, while also denying Meta's request for sanctions....
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