Kalshi Wants NY Sports Wagers Shielded As Deadline Nears

By Alex Lawson ( July 24, 2026, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Kalshi is asking the Second Circuit for an emergency order to safeguard its sports-related contracts from New York regulators, which have promised to hold off on any enforcement actions against the company only through July 30....
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