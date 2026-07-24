Taxation With Representation: Kleinberg Kaplan, Baker Botts

By Zak Kostro ( July 24, 2026, 3:21 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Brookfield Asset Management acquires Aypa Power from funds managed by Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, Brookfield and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board buy LXP Industrial Trust, and Novagold Resources Inc. and Paulson Advisers LLC agree to give Novagold full ownership of Donlin Gold LLC....
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