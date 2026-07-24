Calif.'s New Biz Agency Set To Target 'Corrupt Practices'

By Lauren Berg ( July 24, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Rohit Chopra, the first secretary of California's new Business and Consumer Services Agency, on Thursday asked consumers in the Golden State to send in tips about businesses that engage in dishonest pricing schemes, inflated fees and other "harmful and corrupt practices."...
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