Challenging Detention After 5th Circ. Ends Bond Clocks

By Kemal Hepsen ( August 3, 2026, 2:08 PM EDT) -- On July 10, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit decided to rehear en banc Sosnava Rodriguez v. Ortega, erasing the most consequential immigration detention ruling of the summer just eight days after it was issued....
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