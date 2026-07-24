Amazon Accused Of Poaching Warner Exec Under Contract

By Craig Clough ( July 24, 2026, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon in Los Angeles court alleging it poached one of its executives despite her being under contract in "blatant disregard" of the law, and said the move is part of a pattern of behavior of inducing Warner executives to breach their employment agreements....
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