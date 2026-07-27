Boom Fantasy User Must Arbitrate Illinois Gambling Suit

By David Steele ( July 27, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing Boom Shakalaka Inc. of operating an illegal gambling platform disguised as a fantasy sports app will be sent to arbitration, after an Illinois federal judge ruled that the app's arbitration clause was easily accessible to users....
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