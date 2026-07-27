DHS Used Personal Data To Get Back At Protesters, Suit Says
By Holly DeMuth ( July 27, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security have been collecting personal data on people legally documenting immigration enforcement activities and using it to retaliate against them in violation of federal privacy and First Amendment protection laws, according to a suit filed in California federal court....
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