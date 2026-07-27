Trade Group Can't Challenge Calif. PBM Law

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 27, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A healthcare industry group representing pharmacy benefit managers lost its initial bid to challenge a California state law restricting their business practices, after a federal judge determined its complaint didn't go far enough to prove standing for the group representing PBMs, which intermediate between drugmakers, pharmacies and insurers....
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