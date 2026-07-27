GoodPop, JonnyPops Trade Blows In Fruit Pop False Ad Fight

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 27, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- GoodPop and JonnyPops have both filed summary judgment bids in a false advertising battle in Texas federal court that was filed two years ago by GoodPop, each arguing that their rival's claims over their respective frozen pops' fruit and sugar content can be tossed without going to trial....
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