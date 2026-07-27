Ill. Heart Clinic Sued For Breach Compromising Patient Data
By Celeste Bott ( July 27, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A heart care clinic with multiple locations in the Chicago area has been hit with proposed class privacy claims from patients who say their personal identifying and health information has been compromised in a data hack that the provider failed to publicly acknowledge for six months....
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