AT&T Technician In Ill. Sues For Pre-, Postshift Work Pay
By Lauraann Wood ( July 27, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- AT&T's Illinois unit was hit Monday with proposed class pay claims by a premises technician who says the telecommunications giant illegally fails to compensate premises technicians for duties they're required to complete as they prepare for and conclude their daily shifts. ...
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