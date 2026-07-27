OceanGate Foundation Insurer Launches Titan Coverage Suit

By Rachel Riley ( July 27, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. urged a Seattle federal court Friday to find it has no duty to defend nonprofit OceanGate Foundation from a lawsuit filed by the family of a French explorer who died during the Titan deep-sea submersible's 2023 expedition, or otherwise rule any coverage obligations are capped at $100,000....
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