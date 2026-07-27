Apple Feature Limiting Kids' Screen Time Is Flawed, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( July 27, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- An Apple customer lodged a proposed class action in California state court Monday alleging it falsely markets that its Screen Time feature enables parents to control their children's device usage and put limits on certain social networking apps, while hiding defects that allowed his son to use Snapchat for hours. ...
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