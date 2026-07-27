Taco Bell, Taylor Farms Hit With Another Cyclospora Suit

By Y. Peter Kang ( July 27, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Consumers have filed another suit in Michigan federal court against Taco Bell and produce supplier Taylor Farms, alleging that the companies' negligence caused them to suffer cyclospora infections after eating contaminated iceberg lettuce sold at Taco Bell restaurants....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.