NY AG Urges 2nd Circ. To Deny Kalshi Sports Bet Ban Shield

By Sydney Price ( July 27, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- New York regulators urged the Second Circuit to deny Kalshi's request for an emergency order that would allow the prediction market company to continue conducting business in New York while its challenge to the state's gambling laws is resolved, arguing the company's operations are both prohibited and predatory....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.