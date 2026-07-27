Kalshi Seeks To Keep Operating In Wash. Pending Appeal

By Katryna Perera ( July 27, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Kalshi has urged a Washington judge to pause a recent order granting the state attorney general's bid to preliminarily enjoin the prediction market platform from operating within the state, saying the injunction causes Kalshi to face a "'Hobson's choice' between state enforcement and its federal duties."...
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